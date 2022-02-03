Dave Curtis, age 85, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at his home in Summertown.
A native of Summertown, David Benton Curtis was the 4th child born to W.R. and Evelyn Bailey Curtis.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Nell Curtis; his son, Randy Curtis; his sister, Sis Rubert; brothers, Bob Curtis and Larry Curtis; and infant brother, Floyd Curtis.
Dave was enthusiastic and driven in all his endeavors. He was misunderstood by some but loved and appreciated by many. He and Ruby Nell loved to travel. He loved good food, especially when Ruby Nell would “put on the big pot and the little one.” He loved to hunt, to fish, and to work. He loved to tell stories about the good old days. He enjoyed teaching grandkids to swim, to hunt, and to drive. He, his brothers, and sisters formed strong bonds early in life; bonds that are still strong today. Dave loved life, but loved his family above all.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Debbie Hughes; his sons, Mark and Susie Curtis and Rodney and Kim Curtis; and daughter-in-law, Ernestine Curtis; sisters, Ann Pitts, Louise Ambrose, Mary Lovell, Lois Giles, Jean Giles, and Kathy West; brother, Jack Curtis; grandchildren, Amy Murray, Jeremy Curtis, Jerrett Curtis, Meghann Endsley, Corey Hughes, Sarah Curtis, Trevor Hughes, Ben Curtis, Baylee Brown, Gracee Daily, Cameron Curtis, Heather Curtis, Dalton Irvin, and Kayce Irvin. Also surviving are seventeen great-grandchildren, with three more due this spring; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Compassus, especially Misty, Liz, Lanier, and Ashton. Debbie adds a special thanks to all who gave help and support these past few months, especially Michael Curtis and “special daughter” Amy.
Serving as pallbearers for Dave will be his grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, February 4, 2022, and from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022, at The Tabernacle in Summertown, TN. Funeral services will be conducted at The Tabernacle at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 5, 2022, with Ricky Pitts officiating. Interment will follow at Summertown Cemetery in Summertown, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
