David A. Parr was born on February 18, 1936 and was 85 and 364 days old. His spirit left his body to be with the Lord on February 17, 2022.
He was an Elder in the church, a carpenter, farmer, and talented wood worker, sharing his knowledge and skills with many. He loved to donate items to the community auction every year. You could find him most days in his wood shop, turning beautiful bowls, and making repairs to broken things for loved ones.
Visitation will be 1:00pm until 5:00pm Sunday, February 20th, 2022, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
Visitation will also be held from 11:00 to 1:00PM on Monday, February 21st, 2022 with the service at 1:00PM at the Good Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Leoma with burial at West Side Cemetery located at the church. Elder David Williams and Elder Gary Cordes will officiate at West Side Cemetery.
Good Hope Primitive Baptist Church, 884 Good Hope Road Leoma, TN 38468
Memorial donations are suggested to Good Hope Primitive Baptist Church, West Side Cemetery or the J. Marlin Goodman Scholarship c/o Vickie Johns, 3476 Hurricane Creek Road, Lawrenceburg, Tn. 38464.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Viva Mae Sides Parr. His parents James Gilbert Parr and Mary Lou Garrett Parr. Sisters Helen Ruth and Annie Lou Parr, Ruth Prentice Bishop, Mary Alice Goldburg, and Mae Lemay. Brothers, Allen Parr and Thomas Parr.
He is survived by his:
Daughter, Connie (Matt) Rackley of Pulaski, TN
Daughter, Karen Ward of Franklin, TN
Daughter, Vickie (Derris) Johns of the Bodenham Community
Son, Kirby (Stephanie) Parr of the Bodenham Community
Grandchildren: Joseph (Raine) Rackley, Garrett (Haley) Rackley, Terri (Gary) Smith, Emily (Chris) Kirkpatrick, Trevan (Kristal) Rose, Grayson (Chris) Phillips, Alex (Sanders) Parr-White , Eli Parr, and Zonna Parr.
11 Great-grandchildren,
Several step-grandchildren, many relatives, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May-Giles County Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for David Parr.
