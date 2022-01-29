David Allen Burchell of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, passed away at Huntsville Hospital on January 27, 2022 at the age of 36. He was born in Pulaski on November 11, 1985.
Mr. Burchell was an incredibly kind man who loved fishing, riding motorcycles, and the Texas Longhorns. Most of all, he loved spending time with his kids and was known to help those in need. He was a member of BOC Bible Fellowship.
A visitation will be held from 11:00am to 1:00pm on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Bennett-May & pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The funeral will follow at 1:00pm on Monday, January 31, 2022 at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burial will follow at Lynnwood Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles “Rusty” David Burchell.
He is survived by,
Daughters, Destiny and Charleigh Burchell of Frankewing, TN
Mother, Connie Burchell of Pulaski, TN
Sister, Amy (Richard) Taylor of Pulaski, TN
Nieces and Nephews, Abigail and Brantley Taylor
Best friend, Joe Watkins of Lawrenceburg, TN
Several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for David Allen Burchell.
