LOCAL OBITUARY

David Estes, age 55, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN.  He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a mechanic, jack of all trades, and of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Oscar and Cora Irene Brown Estes; and one sister, Mary Katherine Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Tease of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Joseph David Tease of Summertown, TN; one daughter, Victoria Nichole Tease of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Eddie Sue Tease of Leoma, TN; one brother, William Austin Estes of Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Bumpas Cemetery at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 03, 2022.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of David Estes, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 3
Graveside Service
Saturday, December 3, 2022
11:00AM
Bumpas Cemetery
95 Bumpas Cemetery Road
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Recommended for you