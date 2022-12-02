David Estes, age 55, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a mechanic, jack of all trades, and of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Oscar and Cora Irene Brown Estes; and one sister, Mary Katherine Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Tease of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Joseph David Tease of Summertown, TN; one daughter, Victoria Nichole Tease of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Eddie Sue Tease of Leoma, TN; one brother, William Austin Estes of Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Bumpas Cemetery at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 03, 2022. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
