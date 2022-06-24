David Haddix was 67 years 7 months and 1 day old when he left this world for a beautiful eternity with his Savior. He was a patient at Tristar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tennessee.
David was born on November 15, 1954, in Columbus, Indiana, to the late Russell and Velma Haddix. David spent his growing up years primarily in Tennessee.
David became a Christian in 1985 and was baptized at Highland Park Baptist Church, in Lawrenceburg. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg at the time of his death. David was well loved and experienced many answered prayers. He had a dry sense of humor and was quick witted and enjoyed a good practical joke from time to time. He was completely loyal and a trusted friend to many.
David is survived by his wife Teresa Newton Haddix. They were married for 44 years and 9 months. He is also survived by his two daughters, Amy (Tom) Poplawski, Athens, AL, and Lindsay Strong of Franklin, TN. His brother Alex (Gina) Haddix, Lawrenceburg, TN. David has four grandchildren, Clara Gaskins, Emma Gaskins, Metea Strong, and Maxwell Strong and one great grandson, Elliott Redd Gaskins. Two nieces, Blair Haddix, Lawrenceburg, and Rebekah (Nick) Spence, and great nephews, Kale and Anakin Spence, Lawrenceburg. -His father-in-law Bobby (Katherine) Newton, Florence, AL.
He attended Summertown High School and finished his high school career at Lawrence County High School (Class of ’73). David would later become a Vocational Instructor at LCHS, teaching auto body. He was a car enthusiast, and this was a perfect position for him, and he enjoyed the seven years of teaching his students all he knew about the restoration and repair of automobiles and the occasional truck. Some of his students became like members of his extended family. A select group have followed David during his life and have been so encouraging as he faced many challenges with his health.
David was a heart transplant recipient on January 20, 2006, at Saint Thomas Hospital Nashville West, which answered many prayers. This was a beautiful gift from the donor family, which allowed David another 16 years and 5 months to meet his grandchildren, and great grandson.
Harpeth Hills Funeral Home, Memory Gardens and Cremation Center, Nashville TN, oversee the arrangements. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022, with visitation from 11:30am to 12:30pm, Service 12:30-1:30pm. Lewis Thomas, Lawrenceburg, a dear family friend, and pastor will be speaking at the service.
