David H. Hancock, age 81, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, June 16, 2023, at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN. He was a native of Trousdale County, TN, retired plant manager from M-Fine & Sons Mfg. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lawrenceburg, TN, and a member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church in Bath Springs, TN. Mr. Hancock was also a member of the Frisbie Fryers, a past member of the Kiwanis Club, and a Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Mason at Parsons Blue Lodge 585. He was the past state V.P. of the Tennessee Jaycees and Lawrence County Chairman of the Republican Party. Mr. Hancock served his country in the Air Force Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lex Hancock and Betty Florence White Hancock Willams; three brothers, Earl Hancock, George Hancock, and Joe Hancock; and two sisters, Betty Madge Love and Marilyn Bush; several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Ada Bell Hancock of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, LeAnne Hancock and Leslie Bedford (Kevin); six grandchildren, Alli Willis (Nathan), Hudson Weathers (Katelyn), Bella Weathers, Eli Taylor, JonDavid Bedford (fiancée Callie Rose), and Tate Bedford; three great-grandchildren, Lane Willis, Ella Kate Willis, and Laura Jean Weathers; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, June 23, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM Saturday, June 24, 2023, with a Masonic Service to follow. Mr. Hancock will lie in state from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bath Springs, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
