David Michael Johnston , age 58 of Columbia, TN passed away Thursday May 5, 2022 at Home after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lauderdale Co,AL. a Veteran of the United States Navy, worked for Ryder Logistics,and of the Baptist faith. Graveside Service will be held at Bluewater Cemetery on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm. David Simmerman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bluewater Cemetery.
Survivors are:
Mother- Dene Krick Johnston Columbia, TN
Daughters- Maegan Mobile, AL
Elizabeth MT
Brothers- Sam Johnston (Kathy) Dickson, TN
Robert Carson Johnston, JR. Columbia, TN
2-Grandchildren
