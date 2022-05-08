David Michael Johnston

David Michael Johnston , age 58 of Columbia, TN passed away Thursday May 5, 2022 at Home after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Lauderdale Co,AL. a Veteran of the United States Navy, worked for Ryder Logistics,and of the Baptist faith.  Graveside Service will be held at Bluewater Cemetery on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  David Simmerman will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bluewater Cemetery.   

 

 

Survivors are: 

Mother-                           Dene Krick Johnston                              Columbia, TN 

Daughters-                      Maegan                                                     Mobile, AL 

                                         Elizabeth                                                   MT 

Brothers-                        Sam Johnston (Kathy)                             Dickson, TN 

                                        Robert Carson Johnston, JR.                  Columbia, TN 

2-Grandchildren 

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

      

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

 is in charge of all arrangements. 

(931) 853-6995 

