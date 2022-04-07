David Michael Woodall of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, departed this world on Monday, April 4, 2022, after a long life of service to his nation and his family. David was born in Kittery, Maine, on October 5, 1952. David served in the United States Air Force as a Chaplains’ Assistant for twenty years with assignments in Texas, Germany, England, South Dakota, Okinawa, Alabama, and service in the Desert Storm Theater from December 1990 to July 1991. His awards included the Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters and the Air Force Achievement Medal.
He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Nicole Woodall Marston, and her husband, Benjamin Marston, of Leoma, Tennessee; his brothers, Stephen Russell Woodall (Nancy) of Hilton Head Island, SC, and Jonathan Hill Woodall (Lina) of Oakton, VA; his nephews, John Farrior Woodall (Kristin), Michael Aaron Loftus, Ryan Adams Loftus, his niece, Sarah Elizabeth Woodall, his grand-niece, Madeline Elizabeth Woodall, and grand-nephew, Owen Russell Woodall. He was pre-deceased by his parents Reuben Farrior Woodall and Margaret Johnston Woodall, and his sister, Ann Farrior Woodall.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.