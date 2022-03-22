David Paley, age 66, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
David was born on July 26, 1955 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Edmund and Eileen Paley.
David had a fantastic and unique sense of humor. He loved to make people laugh. He also loved the water. He was an old fashioned “River Rat”. He enjoyed seeing the Barges go down. Any time they were there he would yell “BARGE” and his neighbors could hear him down the river.
David was a man who loved life. He would religiously get up at 5 in the morning everyday. He couldn’t wait to get his day started along with his wife, Sheila.
More than the lake and life, he loved his wife of 37 years, Sheila Davis Paley and family.
David is preceded in death by his parents: Ed Paley and Eileen Paley; and brother John Paley.
David is survived by his loving wife: Sheila Paley; children: Laura Paley Hardy (Allan), Cassie White, Leanna Paley Dever (Craig), and Christopher David Paley (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren: Teagan, Layla, Jack, Dylan, Lane, Garryck, Foster, Jacob, Samantha, Hunter, and Ethan; brothers: Raymond Paley and Mark Paley; and sister: Reenie Marshall and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life for David will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Masonic Lodge in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee and Clifton, Tennessee.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at williamsfh.com
