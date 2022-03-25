David Patrick Hartsfield , age 69 of Five Points, TN passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at home after a sudden illness. He was a native of Lawrence County,TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Jerry Roebuck will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- David Hartsfield Summertown, TN
Timothy Mark Hartsfield Summertown, TN
Brothers- Earl F Hartsfield Wellington, AL
Oliver Hartsfield Loretto, TN
Travis Hartsfield Lawrenceburg, TN
Sisters- Frances Hartsfield Five Points, TN
Jane Henson Leoma, TN
Mary Nell Morrison Five Points, TN
3 Grandchildren
2 Great Grandchildren
Several Nieces & Nephews
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.