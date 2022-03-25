LOCAL OBITUARY

David Patrick Hartsfield , age 69 of Five Points, TN passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022 at home after a sudden illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County,TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 3:00 pm.  Jerry Roebuck will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery

Visitation will be from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Sons-                             David Hartsfield                             Summertown, TN

                                      Timothy Mark Hartsfield                Summertown, TN

Brothers-                       Earl F Hartsfield                             Wellington, AL

                                      Oliver Hartsfield                             Loretto, TN

                                      Travis Hartsfield                           Lawrenceburg, TN

Sisters-                         Frances Hartsfield                           Five Points, TN

                                     Jane Henson                                     Leoma, TN

                                     Mary Nell Morrison                          Five Points, TN

3 Grandchildren

2 Great Grandchildren

Several Nieces & Nephews

To plant a tree in memory of David Hartsfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

