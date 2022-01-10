LOCAL OBITUARY

David Roy Fulks, 73, of Leoma, TN, passed away January 8, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Services in Lawrenceburg. He was a retired iron worker, a member of the Iron Workers Local Union #477 in Sheffield, and #492 in Nashville, and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include:

            Daughter:  Jacinda Young, husband Douglas

            Brothers:  Alton Fulks, Jerry Fulks, W.H. Fulks, J.R. Fulks & Troy Fulks

            Sisters:  Evelyn Golden, Margie Ridgway, Kathy Allen & Diane Jones

            Grandchildren:  Kristi Williams, Jack Young & Skyler Young

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Earnest N. Fulks & Cleo

            Brothers:  Gerald Fulks & James Fulks

            Sisters:  Jean Jones, Sue Littrell, Sandra Lee Fulks & Janna Fulks

There will be a graveside service for Mr. Fulks on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 1:00pm, at Bonnertown Cemetery, with Carlos Casteel officiating.  Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of David Fulks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you