David Roy Fulks, 73, of Leoma, TN, passed away January 8, 2022, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Services in Lawrenceburg. He was a retired iron worker, a member of the Iron Workers Local Union #477 in Sheffield, and #492 in Nashville, and of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include:
Daughter: Jacinda Young, husband Douglas
Brothers: Alton Fulks, Jerry Fulks, W.H. Fulks, J.R. Fulks & Troy Fulks
Sisters: Evelyn Golden, Margie Ridgway, Kathy Allen & Diane Jones
Grandchildren: Kristi Williams, Jack Young & Skyler Young
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Earnest N. Fulks & Cleo
Brothers: Gerald Fulks & James Fulks
Sisters: Jean Jones, Sue Littrell, Sandra Lee Fulks & Janna Fulks
There will be a graveside service for Mr. Fulks on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 1:00pm, at Bonnertown Cemetery, with Carlos Casteel officiating. Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
