LOCAL OBITUARY

David Talmadge Roberts , age 58 of Leoma, TN passed away Monday January 30, 2023 at Helen Keller Hospital.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN. Supervisor for Modine Mfg, and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday February 3, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  Billy Hagan will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday February 2, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                       Sharon McCall Roberts                               Leoma, TN 

Sons-                       Blake Mashburn                                           Five Points, TN 

                                Wesley Roberts                                             Five Points, TN 

                                Micah Roberts (Gerrie)                               Five Points, TN 

1-Sister-                 Anita Price                                                    Leoma, TN 

3-Grandchildren- Jaxson Roberts 

                               Kyndell Roberts 

                               Lillith Roberts 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-    Talmadge & Mildred Wheeley Roberts 

Sister-        Gloria Ann Roberts 

      

      

      

      

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

To plant a tree in memory of David Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

