David Talmadge Roberts , age 58 of Leoma, TN passed away Monday January 30, 2023 at Helen Keller Hospital. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN. Supervisor for Modine Mfg, and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday February 3, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Billy Hagan will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday February 2, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Sharon McCall Roberts Leoma, TN
Sons- Blake Mashburn Five Points, TN
Wesley Roberts Five Points, TN
Micah Roberts (Gerrie) Five Points, TN
1-Sister- Anita Price Leoma, TN
3-Grandchildren- Jaxson Roberts
Kyndell Roberts
Lillith Roberts
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Talmadge & Mildred Wheeley Roberts
Sister- Gloria Ann Roberts
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
