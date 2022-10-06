David Wayne Beddingfield or Prospect, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 19th,2022. He was born on August 25th,1978 in Fayetteville, Tennessee and was 44 years old.
David was a Veteran of the United States National Guard. He enjoyed boating and fishing in his free time. David loved his children and family dearly.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 1:00pm until 2:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory with a memorial service to follow at 2:00pm in the chapel with Bro. Jeff Jenkins officiating.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Glynn Payne Beddingfield, and grandfather, Enos Yeager.
He is survived by,
His mother, Brenda (Bo) Ashford of Stella, TN
Father, Allen (Janice) Beddingfield of Pulaski, TN
Brothers, Shandy Beddingfield of Lawrenceburg, TN
Travis Beddingfield of Pulaski, TN
Jered Beddingfield of Pulaski, TN
Sisters, Hannah Ashford of Anniston, AL
Sarah Ashford of Stella, TN
Step-sister, Elisha Young of Pulaski, TN
Step-Brother, TJ Steele of Pulaski, TN
Grandmother, Billie Jones of Stella, TN
Children, Christian Stump
James Beddingfield
Layne Beddingfield
Julie Beddingfield
Several Nieces, Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements for David Wayne Beddingfield.
