David Wayne Covington, 56, of Florence, Alabama, passed away on November 2, 2022, after battling Myasthenia Gravis for many years. He is survived by his sister Rhonda Brennan and her husband, whom David called ‘his brother’, Ryan, his sister Donna Walthall, his mother and extended family members.
Born in Florence, David attended Mars Hill. Thanks to wonderful teachers like Mrs. Janie Haygood who understood and helped students with challenges in learning, he graduated from Mars Hill, where he made good friends who cared for him. After graduation, David was able to fulfill his dream of being in emergency services as an EMT volunteer in Killen. Many of those who worked with him still remember how he helped in many situations for the citizens of the area. He was actually dispatched to help his grandmother, Lucille Covington, and his family was so grateful and impressed. David eventually ended up working as a dispatcher for the City of Florence, first, for the Police Department and ending up for the Electricity Department, giving over 30 years of service to the city. Thanks to David, who was integral to the creation of the 911 system around Lauderdale County, having spent so many hours, emergency services were improved. Over his lifetime, he met many people who recall him as a hard worker, friendly, and most of all, very generous, helpful, and dependable. The outpouring of love, care, and support from everyone he encountered has been overwhelming. He befriended and helped so many, including his dear friend, Paula Capps (and her husband and family), who supported, encouraged him, and shared so many adventures, like travel, and what he felt was his greatest conquer, scuba diving.
Donna and Rhonda would like to thank Cherry Conners for taking such great care of David after his surgery. Cherry loved David and he never had to ask; she was 2 steps ahead. He took on the challenge of keeping the memories of the Peck family, his paternal Grandmother’s family. The Pecks, a German family who settled in Killen, are still a group of cousins who are proud of their heritage in the area, dating back to the mid 1800’s. David was able to get the family cemetery registered as a Historical designation. His Covington roots are traced back to an integral part of the Rogersville settlement, and a family that can be traced back to the late 1700s in America. David’s love of history was amazing.
He is predeceased by his father, Earl Covington, and both sets of grandparents, Early and Lucille Peck Covington, and Beatrice Gist Brewer and Edward Brewer, his aunts, Francis Newbern and her husband James, Margaret Ozbirn and her husband Herbert, his Aunt Mary Ruth Brewer, and his Uncle Charles Brewer, and his cousins, Lea Newbern Smith,
Johnny Ozbirn and Ricky Ozbirn.
While his family and friends are heartbroken for their sudden loss of David, everyone is grateful for the outpouring of support and great memories of a sweet and gentle giant. His health challenges were overwhelming to him, but it never stopped his generosity and caring.
David requested no formal services, however, a memorial gathering will be announced soon so that his life will be celebrated. Because of his love of animals, he wished that, in lieu of flowers etc., donations be made to the Florence Lauderdale County Animal Services, 3240 Roberson Road, Florence, Alabama 35630.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
