David Wayne Johnson, age 58, of Smithville, TN passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.  He was a native of Indianapolis, IN, and of the Baptist Faith. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Bonita Gower Johnson.

He is survived by one sister, Darlene Tomlin (Leroy) of Summertown, TN; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and two step-nieces, Shelene Tomlin of Summertown, TN and Karen Workman of Lawrenceburg, TN.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 24, 2022.  Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Wayne County, TN.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

Mar 23
Visitation
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Mar 24
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 24, 2022
11:00AM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
