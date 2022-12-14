Davis Warren Hines, 75, of Florence, passed away December 13, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of the Labor Local #366, a member of the Church of Chist, a member of the American Legion #11, a member of the VFW, and a decorated United States Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam.
Survivors include:
Wife: Mary Jane Veal Hines
Daughter: Rebecca Hines
Brothers: Gary Hines & Harold Hines
Sisters: Judy Thomas, Regina Wilkerson & Jane Palmer
Numerous nieces & nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Clayton Warren Hines & Pearl Elizabeth Hannah Hines
Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, December 18, 2022, from 12:30 – 2:00, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00, in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Greg Dial officiating. Burial will be at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery with full military honors.
The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who provided him care.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
