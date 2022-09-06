Davis Willard Box, age 90, passed away on September 3, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center. He is a member of Leoma Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, greeter, and Sunday school secretary. He worked 39 years at Murray Ohio, loved woodworking, and furniture building, he enjoyed spending time in his garden and always had a story to tell.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, General Davis Box and Carrie Cornelia Box; Son, Michael Box; Brother, Virgil Box.
He is survived by his Wife of 67 years, Joy M. Box; Son, John Box; Daughter-in-Love, Teresa Box; Sister, Mary Pope; 4 Grandsons, Steven, David, Nick, Andrew; 6 Great Grandchildren, Ashlyn, Aliyah, Nathaniel, Jaxon, Wyatt, and Charlotte; 2 God Daughters, Tina Nelson, and Traci Aday; Nieces and Nephews.
A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday September 6th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Leoma Cemetery with Brother David Simmerman and Greg Lee Officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.