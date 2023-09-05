Debbie Ann McBee Busby, age 72, of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023, at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, TN. She was a native of Manchester, TN, retired from the Lawrence County School System, and a member of Leoma Church of Christ. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and was a caregiver to all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Nellie Alice Weathers McBee; her husband, Paul Neal Busby; one daughter, Tina Busby; and one son, Tony Busby.
She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Phillips (Gary) of Bon Aqua, TN, and Anita Gail Brewer (Joseph) of Leoma, TN; one son, Michael Paul Busby (Christy) of Leoma, TN; three sisters, Barbara McBee Davis of Chatsworth, GA, Nellie Rushing of Lawton, OK, and Shirley Sanders of Hendersonville, TN; two brothers, Claude McBee of Hartsville, TN and Donnie McBee of Chattanooga, TN; seven grandchildren, Corey Crum (Rachel), Crysta Cox (Jon), Breann Busby (Felix), Allison Black (Forest), Sierra Jade Busby, Daustin Busby, and Wilma Grace Brewer; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, September 8, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Leoma Church of Christ at 11:00 AM Saturday, September 9, 2023, with Rodney Livingston officiating. Mrs. Busby will lie in state from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Leoma, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
