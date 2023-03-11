Deborah Anne Lucero Baker, age 60, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, March 9, 2023, at her home. She was a native of Denver, CO, enjoyed her work as a cardiac nurse at St. Thomas, and was of the Christian Faith. She was a daughter, mother of two, aunt, sister, and blessed to be called nana.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Lucero.
She is survived by her husband, Jr. Baker of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Nicole Christina Baker Miller (Aaron) of Ethridge, TN, and Kimberly Michelle Baker of Lawrenceburg, TN; her mother and stepfather, Emily Copper (Richard) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two grandchildren, Haiven Anna-Claire Potts and Grant Miller; and two brothers, Kenneth Lucero of Lawrenceburg, TN and Kirk Lucero of Idaho.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. No services will be held at this time. The family suggests memorials be made to LCSAP Coalition's Grace House Projects, 202 Deller Street, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464, or the Nashville Rescue Mission. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.