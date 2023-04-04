Deborah Bonner Myers, age 65, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Eugene Bonner.
She is survived by her husband, Harold V. Myers, her mother, Bernice Farr, step father, Travis Farr, one sister, Vicki Carroll (Dan), one brother, Kip Bonner, one niece, Paige Carroll Johnson (Eric), two great nephews, Jack Johnson and Archie Johnson.
Debby was a graduate of Sanford University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting and went on to become an auditor for the State of Tennessee. She was a member of Mars Hills United Methodist Church. She was retired and married to her husband of twenty-three years, Harold V. Myers.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 PM Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Mars Hill United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be conducted at Mars Hill United Methodist Church at 3:00 PM April 15th with Billy Beal officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
