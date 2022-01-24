Deborah Joan Marks Flatt, 65, of Loretto, TN, passed away at her home on January 24, 2022. Debbie was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in Leoma, TN.
Debbie is survived by:
Husband: Kenneth Flatt
Sons: Ryan Flatt (Danielle), Adam Flatt (Rachael), & Jon Flatt
Daughters: Telina Rochelle (Hank) & Lori Flatt (Adam Fleeman)
Brothers: Tim Marks (Sherrye), Jeff Marks & Scott Marks (Shae)
Sisters: Gwen Smith
Grandchildren: Kailee DiGiacomo, Braedon DiGiacomo, Hannah Fleeman, McKenna Rochelle, Miciah DiGiacomo, Bethany Rochelle, Eli Rochelle, Braeden Fleeman, Kiera DiGiacomo, Peyton Tichenor, Trinyti DiGiacomo, Riley Flatt, & Brantley Flatt
Great-grandchildren: Ella DiGiacomo & Charlotte Brazier
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: Joe Marks, Jr. and Ruby Mae Fisher Marks
Sister: Pam Medley
Visitation will be Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 5-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 P.M. with T.R. Williams and Tim Marks officiating.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
