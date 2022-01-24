LOCAL OBITUARY

Deborah Joan Marks Flatt, 65, of Loretto, TN, passed away at her home on January 24, 2022. Debbie was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church in Leoma, TN.

Debbie is survived by:

Husband: Kenneth Flatt

Sons: Ryan Flatt (Danielle), Adam Flatt (Rachael), & Jon Flatt

Daughters: Telina Rochelle (Hank) & Lori Flatt (Adam Fleeman)

Brothers: Tim Marks (Sherrye), Jeff Marks & Scott Marks (Shae)

Sisters: Gwen Smith

Grandchildren: Kailee DiGiacomo, Braedon DiGiacomo, Hannah Fleeman, McKenna Rochelle, Miciah DiGiacomo, Bethany Rochelle, Eli Rochelle, Braeden Fleeman, Kiera DiGiacomo, Peyton Tichenor, Trinyti DiGiacomo, Riley Flatt, & Brantley Flatt

Great-grandchildren: Ella DiGiacomo & Charlotte Brazier

She was preceded in death by:

Parents: Joe Marks, Jr. and Ruby Mae Fisher Marks

Sister: Pam Medley

Visitation will be Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 5-7:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 P.M. with T.R. Williams and Tim Marks officiating.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

