Deborah Kay Bellafant, age 69, of Lawrenceburg, TN. passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at NHC Scott. She was a member of Anthony Hill Missionary Baptist Church; She was retired from Murray Ohio. She enjoyed collecting unicorn figurines, and loved music.
She is preceded in death by her Parents, John W. Bumpas Jr. and Lovie Lee Bumpas; and Brother, Danny Garner.
She is survived by her Soulmate of 37 years John Brown; Sister, Lynn Carol Isbell (Al); Devoted Aunt Parnell Harland; Niece, Latoya Strode; Nephew, Cory Isbell; Great Nephew, Riley Isbell; Great niece, Aria Isbell; and Devoted friend, Ramona Brown.
A Graveside service will be held at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
