Deborah Kay Wise, age 70, died on Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Maury Regional Hospital, Columbia, TN.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 4, 1952, she was preceded in death by her parents, Billy Gene and Ema Jean Alsup Townsend, brothers, Larry and Wayne Townsend and sister, Shirley Hodges.
Survivors are: husband, Don Wise, Anderson, AL, sons, Jerry Wise, Anderson, AL, Kenneth Wise, Athens, AL, daughter, Brandy Hicks and Tom, Elkmont, AL, brother, Billy Townsend, Minor Hill, sisters, Nancy Hayes, Goodspring, Judy Bassham and Stanley, Anderson, AL, 2 grandsons, 4 granddaughters, 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be announced at a later time.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Wise as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.