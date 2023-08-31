Deborah Ruth Povlock, age 68, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Alive Hospice Residence Nashville. She was a native of St. Louis, MO, and retired from the Lawrence County School System.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Wesley Wissner; her husband, Ronald Michael Povlock; and one brother, Donald Robert Wissner.
She is survived by one daughter, Sarah Povlock; two sons, Robert Michael Povlock and Travis Wissner; three sisters, Virginia Campbell, Sharon Cassidy, and Brenda Bludworth; two grandsons, Kaiden Burke and Jackson Wissner; son-in-law, Scott Hisaw; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
