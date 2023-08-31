LOCAL OBIT

Deborah Ruth Povlock, age 68, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Alive Hospice Residence Nashville.  She was a native of St. Louis, MO, and retired from the Lawrence County School System.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruth Wesley Wissner; her husband, Ronald Michael Povlock; and one brother, Donald Robert Wissner.

She is survived by one daughter, Sarah Povlock; two sons, Robert Michael Povlock and Travis Wissner; three sisters, Virginia Campbell, Sharon Cassidy, and Brenda Bludworth; two grandsons, Kaiden Burke and Jackson Wissner; son-in-law, Scott Hisaw; several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  A memorial service will be held at a later date.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Ruth Povlock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

