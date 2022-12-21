Deborah Whitby Shepherd, age 72, a resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at her residence.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Brother Larry Keele officiating. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on May 5, 1950, Deborah was the daughter of the late Luther Whitby and the late Pearl Taylor Whitby. Her greatest love for music was Elvis Presley. Deborah dearly loved her family gatherings. On Saturday, December 17, she was fortunate to celebrate Christmas with her family, before she passed on Sunday. Deborah was a member of Midway Church of Christ.
Deborah is survived by her son, Tracy Clark of Lawrenceburg, daughter, Judy Shepherd Whitlock of Kentucky, sisters, Wilma Whitby Armstrong, Barbara Whitby Ivy, Donna Whitby Watkins, Brenda Whitby Head, grandchildren, Brittany Riddle Taylor, Tanner Clark, Trevor Clark, Katelynn Whitlock, and great grandchildren, Colt and Greenley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Shepherd Riddle, three sisters and one brother.
Pallbearers will be Neal Owens, Greg Owens, Jason Favors, Casey Head, Aaron Taylor, and James Upchurch.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.
