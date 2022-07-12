Debra Darlene Ussery of Pulaski, TN passed away on Monday, July 11th, 2022. She was born in Limestone County on April 9th, 1958 and was 64 years old.
Debra was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved yard selling, watching westerns, and collecting purses. She enjoyed her Mt. Dews, cooking and caring for people.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon and Ethel Ussery, Brother, Kenneth Ussery, and granddaughter, Kanyziah Johnson
She is survived by,
Daughter, Amanda Ussery of Pulaski, TN
Son, Channing Coleman of Denver, CO
Daughters, Chastity Coleman of Pulaski, TN
Chaldon Coleman of Pulaski, TN
Granddaughter, Chrishanti (Jacob) Hughes of Fayetteville, TN
Grandson, Chrishawn Wallace of Pulaski, TN
Granddaughers, Hazel Mullins of Pulaski, TN
Saderiyah Coleman of Pulaski, TN
Grandson, Kobe Coleman of Pulaski, TN
Granddaughter, Khaelani Coleman of Pulaski, TN
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of all arrangements for Debra Darlene Ussery.
