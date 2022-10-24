Debra Foster of Ethridge, Tennessee passed away on October 21, 2022 at her home in Lawrence County. She was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on July 4, 1955 and was 67 years old.
Debra was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved sewing, girls’ softball, her flowers and gardening.
The visitation will be Wednesday October 26th, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00 pm at Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
The memorial service will be held on Thursday October 27th, 2022 at 4:00pm in the chapel of Bennett-May and Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, John Lewis and Carolyn Louise Green Conley along with a brother Mitchell Conley
She is survived by,
Sons, Jerry (Joanna) Pryor of Bluffton, Indiana
Ricky (Belinda) Pryor of Ethridge, Tennessee
Daughters, Elaina Honn of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee
Kelsey Foster of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee
7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren
Bothers, John (Patsy) Conley, Jr of Ethridge, Tennessee
Virgil (Monitta) Conley of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements for Debra Foster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.