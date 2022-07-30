Dempsey Herman, age 65, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Alexandria, TN, a retired truck driver, and of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Mae Cox Herman; one son, Shorty Shrader; and one brother, Donnie Herman.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Herman of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Stephanie Rodgers (Wayne) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Pete Shrader (Marilyn) of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandchildren, Jeffery Rogers of Lawrenceburg, TN, Kelli Rogers of Lawrenceburg, TN, Johnathan McCormick of Nashville, TN, Jessica Kennedy (Reese) of Ft. Knox, KY, and Mitchell McCormick of Lawrenceburg, TN; and one step-son, Lewis Favors of North Carolina.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Monday, August 01, 2022, with Ray Luffman officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.