Dempsey Herman, age 65, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at his residence.  He was a native of Alexandria, TN, a retired truck driver, and of the Baptist Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Mae Cox Herman; one son, Shorty Shrader; and one brother, Donnie Herman.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy Herman of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Stephanie Rodgers (Wayne) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Pete Shrader (Marilyn) of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandchildren, Jeffery Rogers of Lawrenceburg, TN, Kelli Rogers of Lawrenceburg, TN, Johnathan McCormick of Nashville, TN, Jessica Kennedy (Reese) of Ft. Knox, KY, and Mitchell McCormick of Lawrenceburg, TN; and one step-son, Lewis Favors of North Carolina.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Monday, August 01, 2022, with Ray Luffman officiating.  Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

