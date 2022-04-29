Dennis Keene Brannon, age 57, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and employed with Rich Products.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Brannon; and his mother, Emma Knight Warren.
He is survived by one son, Dustin Brannon (Kylie) of Woodbury, TN; two daughters, Kristin Brannon and KeraLee Walker (Thomas), both of Christiana, TN; two brothers, Donnie Brannon (Sandy) and David Brannon (Diane); three sisters, Pat Smith (Dennis), Annette Womble (Danny), and Bobby Wilson (Larry); and six grandchildren, Emma Walker, Teddy Walker, Caroline Brannon, Colton Walker, Oliver Walker, and Benjamin Walker.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at David Crockett State Park - Pavilion 5. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
To send flowers to the family of Dennis Keene Brannon, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.