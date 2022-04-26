Dennis Neal “Pop” Chandler, 76, of Florence, passed away April 23, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was retired from Reynolds & Novacor Chemical and a member of Lexington First Baptist Church.
Survivors include:
Wife: Lynda Sue Huff Chandler
Son: Everett Neal Chandler
Brothers: Bobby Joe Chandler (Barbara) & Leonard Chandler (Patsy)
Sisters: Ima Jean Herston & Linda McGee (Larry)
Grandchildren: Kolby Chandler & Caden Chandler (who were his favorite people in the world)
Numerous nieces, nephews & cousins
Preceded in death by:
Daughter: Tonya Lynn Chandler
Parents: Floyd Chandler & Vera Taylor Chandler
Brother-in-law: Don Herston
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Jeff Cruse & Alvin Alston officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Kolby Chandler, Caden Chandler, Kevin Chandler, Jason Butler, Darrin Herston & Everett Chandler.
Special thanks to everyone at First Baptist Church of Lexington for the love that has been shown over the past few years.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
