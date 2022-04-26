Dennis Keene Brannon, age 57, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and employed with Rich Products.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Brannon; and his mother, Emma Knight Warren.
He is survived by one son, Dustin Brannon (Kylie) of Woodbury, TN; two daughters, Kristin Brannon and KeraLee Walker (Thomas), both of Christiana, TN; two brothers, Donnie Brannon (Sandy) and David Brannon (Diane); three sisters, Pat Smith (Dennis), Annette Womble (Danny), and Bobby Wilson (Larry); and six grandchildren, Emma Walker, Teddy Walker, Caroline Brannon, Colton Walker, Oliver Walker, and Benjamin Walker.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
