Dennis Lee Raines, age 56, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, December 05, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Detroit, MI, a graduate of LCHS, and employed with DMR. He was a member of West End Fire & Rescue where he served as the former fire chief for 15 plus years and of the Baptist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Allen Raines; and one brother, Roy Allen Raines, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Raines of Lawrenceburg, TN; two step-children, Matthew Brown and Brandie Brown-Rhodes, both of Lawrenceburg, TN; his mother, Betty Faye Chapman Raines of Westpoint, TN; three sisters, Pam Matthews of Columbia, TN, Linda Baugus of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Tracey Luna (Mike) of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandchildren, Riley Brown, Troy Brown, Gabriel Brown-Rhodes, Zoey Brown-Rhodes, and Kassidy Johnston; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Those serving as pallbearers are Brad Staggs, Nic Violet, Bradley Brown, Scott Crews, Josh Violet, and Junior Staggs. Honorary pallbearers will be all of West End Fire & Rescue.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Unity Cemetery at 1:00 PM Friday, December 09, 2022, with Ricky Cotton officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to West End Fire & Rescue. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.