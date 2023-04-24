Derrick Edward Killen, 79, of Florence, AL, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023 after an extended illness at Mitchell Hollingsworth Nursing Home. He was born in Lauderdale County, AL on September 18, 1943 to the late W.E. and Claythal Killen. Derrick was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend to everyone around him. He was a member of Lone Cedar Church of Christ and was employed at Reynolds Metals and Operating Engineers at TVA. Derrick loved Alabama Football, hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Derrick is survived by:
Wife: Rebecca Kennedy Killen
Sons: Eric Killen (Mary) and Brad Killen (Keri)
Grandchildren: Tyler Killen (Jessica), Molly Nunley (Josh), Raleigh Killen (Maggie), Morgan Suggs (Kaleb), and Lindsey Phillips (Nick)
Great-grandchildren: Etta Margaret Killen, Jo Maebry Killen, Cyrus Nunley, Logan Suggs, and Allie Killen
Sister: Jackie Fuller
Brother: Curtis Killen
Brother-In-Law: Leon Kennedy
Special Cousin: Mike Curtis (Janice)
Several Nieces and Nephews
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Lone Cedar Church of Christ. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be held at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Trevor Hines, Chad Swiger, Bryce Curtis, Wyatt Fleming, Wade Wood, Luke Underwood, Kane Lancaster, and Josh Fuller.
The family would like to send special thanks to Mitchell Hollingsworth Station Five for their loving care.
Donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at give.michaeljfox.org
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
