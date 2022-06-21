Dezzie Cagle Terrill passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at her home in Giles County. She was born on April 29, 1948 in Limestone County, Alabama and was 74 years old.
Dezzie (Nenny) was an adventures woman, loved working in her yard, planting flowers, and working in the garden. She loved outside, made her feel free, she was and amazing mother, sister, and the best Nenny in the world. She will be dearly missed and was dearly loved.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her parents Willie Earl (Dude) and Lorine (Ree) Carter Cagle. Her husband George S. Terrill III, her son Kevin Wales, and her grandson Justin Lee Terry.
She is survived by her:
Daughter, April Miller of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Daughter, Phyllis (Niles) Worsham of Centerville Tennessee
8 grandchildren
25 great-grandchildren
And 3 sisters
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Dezzie Cagle Terrill.
