Diana Carol Shafer, 73, of Athens, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Mrs. Shafer will always be remembered as being a loving and devoted Mother and Memaw.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Diana is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Rosalind Clack; and her husband, Robert “Bob” E. Shafer II. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Shafer, Dennis (Robin) Shafer; grandchildren, Jacob (Madison) Shafer, Nichole (Austin) Truett, Victoria Tucker, Garrison Tucker, Miguel Clinard and Ada Clinard; great-grandchildren, Madelynn, Brantley, Easton and Dawson.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences with Mrs. Shafer’s family.
To plant a tree in memory of Diana Shafer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.