Diana Gail Hall Stotler, age 64, of Loretto, TN passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and of the Christian Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fulton and Velma Richardson Hall.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Angelo Stotler; two sons, Lucas Cody Stotler (Alicia) and Matthew Power Stotler; two brothers, Eddie Hall and Jeff Hall; and four grandchildren, Ariana Cunningham, London Cunningham, Lily Stotler, and Xander Stotler, all of Loretto, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Diana Stotler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.