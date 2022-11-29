LOCAL OBITUARY

Dillard Richardson , age 78 of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday November 27, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War, a Carpenter/Painter,  and of the Church of Christ faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM.  Rodney Livingston will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery with Military Honors at Graveside.   

Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel

 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                          Jennie Inman Richardson                             Leoma, TN 

Son-                           Noah Franklin Richardson (Selena)             Murfreesboro, TN 

Brother-                    Jack Richardson                                             Leoma, TN 

Sisters-                      Artie French                                                    Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                  Kay Hooper                                                     Leoma, TN 

2-Grandchildren-    Heath Richardson 

                                  Riley Richardson 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-      Toad & Lura Wilburn Richardson 

Brothers-    Nelson- Ray & Villard Richardson 

Sisters-       Dorothy White & Barbara Hampton 

