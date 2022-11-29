Dillard Richardson , age 78 of Leoma, TN passed away Sunday November 27, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A United States Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War, a Carpenter/Painter, and of the Church of Christ faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at 12:00 PM. Rodney Livingston will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery with Military Honors at Graveside.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Jennie Inman Richardson Leoma, TN
Son- Noah Franklin Richardson (Selena) Murfreesboro, TN
Brother- Jack Richardson Leoma, TN
Sisters- Artie French Lawrenceburg, TN
Kay Hooper Leoma, TN
2-Grandchildren- Heath Richardson
Riley Richardson
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Toad & Lura Wilburn Richardson
Brothers- Nelson- Ray & Villard Richardson
Sisters- Dorothy White & Barbara Hampton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.