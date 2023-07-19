LOCAL OBIT 2

Dolly Ann Gray , age 56 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday July 19, 2023 at STRHS-lawrenceburg after a sudden illness.  She was a native of Maury Co,TN.a Nursing Aide,and a member of Mary's Chapel Church of The Nazarene.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday July 21, 2023 at 3:00 pm.  Marcus Wilson will be officiating.  Burial will follow. 

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday July 21, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Husband-                        Roy Allen Gray                            Loretto, TN

3-Sons-                            Roy E. Gray                                 Loretto, TN

                                        David Allen Gray                         Columbia, TN

                                        Jay Daniel Gray (Christina)        Lawrenceburg, TN

Mother-                         Dorothy Faye Carroll                   Columbia, TN

Brother-                        Jerry Allen Carroll (Leah)           Lawrenceburg, TN

Sisters-                          Carla Murphey (Danny)               Hohenwald, TN

                                       Claudia Kelley                               Columbia, TN

                                       Jamie Willis (Paul)                        Columbia, TN

Several Nieces & Nephews

Preceded In Death By;

Father-   James Claude Carroll

Sister-     Clara Goodman

     

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

