Dolly Ann Gray , age 56 of Loretto, TN passed away Tuesday July 19, 2023 at STRHS-lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. She was a native of Maury Co,TN.a Nursing Aide,and a member of Mary's Chapel Church of The Nazarene. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday July 21, 2023 at 3:00 pm. Marcus Wilson will be officiating. Burial will follow.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday July 21, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Roy Allen Gray Loretto, TN
3-Sons- Roy E. Gray Loretto, TN
David Allen Gray Columbia, TN
Jay Daniel Gray (Christina) Lawrenceburg, TN
Mother- Dorothy Faye Carroll Columbia, TN
Brother- Jerry Allen Carroll (Leah) Lawrenceburg, TN
Sisters- Carla Murphey (Danny) Hohenwald, TN
Claudia Kelley Columbia, TN
Jamie Willis (Paul) Columbia, TN
Several Nieces & Nephews
Preceded In Death By;
Father- James Claude Carroll
Sister- Clara Goodman
