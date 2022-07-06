Dolores Ann Tanner, age 83, of Lawrenceburg, TN, departed this life on June 30, 2022, at home with her family. She was a retiree from Ford Motor Company, Ypsilanti, MI.
Dolores was known for her generosity and her special way of loving family and friends. If you needed something, she wouldn’t hesitate to help. One of her greatest joys was taking care of animals. She would not think twice about taking in an animal who didn’t have a home. One thing was guaranteed, that animal became a family member and was well taken care of. Her interest for football was unmatched. She would watch game after game, it didn’t matter who was playing. Of course, she was always loyal to the University of Michigan Wolverines.
Dolores is survived by her children, Edwin Tanner (Hazel) of Milan, Michigan, Robert Tanner of Altamonte Springs, Florida, and Milessa Tanner of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Eddie Tanner, Charolette Tanner-Ryan, LynnDee Sutphin and Jake Green; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Alma Hamsley.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, July 08, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, July 08, 2022, with Bobby French officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
