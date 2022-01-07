Don Bunt, age 57, of Leoma, TN passed away Wednesday, January 05, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, an IT Coordinator for Magotteaux, and a member of Leoma Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theo J. and Gladys Marie King Bunt; and one sister, Kathy Byrd.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Bunt of Leoma, TN; one daughter, Lauren Grimes (Eric) of Westpoint, TN; one son, Dillon Bunt of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Pat Tidwell (Ray) of Westpoint, TN, one brother, Jay Bunt (Sherry) of Murfreesboro, TN; and four grandchildren, Wesley Grimes, Oliver Bunt, Tyler Grimes, and Trenton Grimes.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Sunday, January 09, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Monday, January 10, 2022, with David Simmerman officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.