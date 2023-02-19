Don Laws, age 56, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Cincinnati, OH, retired captain with the Lawrenceburg Police Department after 35 years of service, current chief of the Lynnville Police Department, and founder and CEO of Prestige Protection, LLC. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Eugene "Buddy" and Carolyn Patricia "Pat" Wilburn Laws; and two brothers, Ronnie Warren Matthews and Charles E. Laws.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Renee Edwards Laws of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Misty Dawn Spires (BJ) of Summertown, TN and Kayla Renee Batchelder (Corey) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Wesley Charles Laws (Talishia Ketcherside) of Moulton, AL; one brother, James E. Laws (Katie) of Lawrenceburg, TN; three grandchildren, Ezra Carter Batchelder, Isabella Spires, and Daniel Spires; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at New Prospect Baptist Church at 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with Brad Lowery officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN.
The family suggests memorials be made to Christ Life Academy, 3911 Pulaski Hwy, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
