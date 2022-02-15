Don Richard Wunderlich, age 86, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at Keestone Senior Community in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was born in Hays, KS and resided in Jefferson City, MO for the majority of his life. He was a retired Pharmacist. Mr. Wunderlich served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy as an electronic technician on the USS Wilkinson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Agnes Marie Erway Wunderlich.
He is survived by two daughters, Amy Carr (Tim) of Lawrenceburg, TN and Laura Hotalling of Cape Coral, FL; six grandchildren, Sydney Carr, Alex Carr, Max Carr, Chace Carr, Austin Purnell (Shyann), and Izzy Hotalling; and one great-grandchild, Isley Purnell.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and inurnment will be conducted at Natoma City Cemetery in Natoma, KS at a later date. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
