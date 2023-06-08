LOCAL OBITUARY

Donald Dwain Jones , age 83 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at home after a extended illness.  He was a native of Lawrence County, TN,a machinist,and a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at St. Joseph United Methodist Church  on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 2:00 pm William Beal will be officiating.  Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Joseph United Methodist Church.

 

Survivors are:

3 Daughters-                        Norma Fleeman (Danny)                  St. Joseph, TN

                                              Lisa Coggin (James)                         St. Joseph, TN

                                             Beth Fulks (Jason)                             Loretto, TN

6 Grandchilern- Ashley Kilpatrick (Michael), Chase Fleeman (Tasha),

Lauren Coggin, Karissa Coggin, Jessie Fulks, & Ty Fulks

3 Great Grandchildren- Kimber, Zoe, & Kloe

Preceded in death by:

Wife- Priscilla Jackson Jones

Parents- Sterling & Lavonia Hensley Jones

Brother- Bobby Jones

Granddaughter- Paige Marie Coggin

