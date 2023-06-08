Donald Dwain Jones , age 83 of St. Joseph, TN passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at home after a extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN,a machinist,and a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church. Funeral Services will be held at St. Joseph United Methodist Church on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 2:00 pm. William Beal will be officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Joseph United Methodist Church.
Survivors are:
3 Daughters- Norma Fleeman (Danny) St. Joseph, TN
Lisa Coggin (James) St. Joseph, TN
Beth Fulks (Jason) Loretto, TN
6 Grandchilern- Ashley Kilpatrick (Michael), Chase Fleeman (Tasha),
Lauren Coggin, Karissa Coggin, Jessie Fulks, & Ty Fulks
3 Great Grandchildren- Kimber, Zoe, & Kloe
Preceded in death by:
Wife- Priscilla Jackson Jones
Parents- Sterling & Lavonia Hensley Jones
Brother- Bobby Jones
Granddaughter- Paige Marie Coggin
