Donald Edward McGowan, 67, of Killen, AL, passed away April 24, 2022 at his home. Donald was born in St. Louis, MI and was a retired Engineer for Boeing. He was of the Catholic faith.
Donald is survived by:
Wife: Debbie McGowan
Daughter: Heather Hale (Brian)
Brothers: Tom McGowan (Judy), Roger McGowan (Denise), Bob McGowan (Mary), Joe McGowan (Karen), and Ed McGowan
Sister: Kathy Jacobs (Jake)
Grandchildren: Scott Jones (Taylor), Carly Campbell (Gage), Cardine Weatherford, Jackson Green, Courtney Oyong (Jordan), and Karli Hale
Great-grandchildren: Brayleigh, Blakleigh, Cash, Kaisen, and Kalanni
He is preceded in death by:
Parents: Lloyd Joseph McGowan and Sylvia Faith Gibbar McGowan
Visitation will be Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial will be in Tabernacle Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.