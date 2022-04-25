LOCAL OBITUARY

Donald Edward McGowan, 67, of Killen, AL, passed away April 24, 2022 at his home. Donald was born in St. Louis, MI and was a retired Engineer for Boeing. He was of the Catholic faith.

Donald is survived by:

Wife: Debbie McGowan

Daughter: Heather Hale (Brian)

Brothers: Tom McGowan (Judy), Roger McGowan (Denise), Bob McGowan (Mary), Joe McGowan (Karen), and Ed McGowan

Sister: Kathy Jacobs (Jake)

Grandchildren: Scott Jones (Taylor), Carly Campbell (Gage), Cardine Weatherford, Jackson Green, Courtney Oyong (Jordan), and Karli Hale

Great-grandchildren: Brayleigh, Blakleigh, Cash, Kaisen, and Kalanni

He is preceded in death by:

Parents: Lloyd Joseph McGowan and Sylvia Faith Gibbar McGowan

Visitation will be Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 P.M. with Bro. Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial will be in Tabernacle Cemetery.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

