Donald E. “Dudda” Fowlkes, 76, of Florence, passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 6th from 6 – 7 p.m. at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, April 7th at 1 p.m. at Rhodesville United Methodist Church with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Friends may visit from 11 – 1 at the church prior to the service. Morris Lentz will be officiating.
Mr. Fowlkes was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Pauline Fowlkes; sister, Betty Sharpston; brothers, Jimmy and Charlie Fowlkes; sister-in-law, Lorene Fowlkes; granddaughter, Destiny and great-grandson, Lucas. He is survived by his daughters, Michelle Tucker, Renee Latty (John), Heather Mitchell (Steven), Julie Fowlkes (Doug); son, Jonathan Fowlkes (Elizabeth); beloved Catherine (Kitty) Trotti; brother, George Fowlkes; sister, Janie Pierce (Bobby); 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Donald Fowlkes memorial fund at Bank Independent.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences with the Fowlkes family.
