Donald Lee Kirkpatrick, Sr. age 75 of Pulaski passed away November 17, 2022.
He was 75 years old and a Veteran of the United States Air Force.
He was born April 5, 1947 to the late Horace Lee and Mary Elizabeth Slate Kirkpatrick.
He is also preceded in death by his sister, Jean Briscoe and his step son, John "Squirrel" Campbell.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Rose Kirkpatrick of Pulaski, his sons, Donald Kirkpatrick, Jr. and wife Sarah of Athens and Daniel Kirkpatrick and wife Maranda of Somerville, AL, his step daughter, Michelle Bevels and Jason of Minor Hill, his brothers, Frankie and Larry Kirkpatrick of Hartselle, his sisters, Cornelia Kirkpatrick of Moulton, AL and Donna Turcotte of Decatur, his grandchildren, Weston, Nathan, Dawson, Savannah, Hannah, Mackenzie, Emma, and Jessica, and his 6 great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be held at 12 Noon on Sunday, November 20, 2022, with Military Honors commencing at 2:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.