Donald Mack Phillips , age 78 of Iron City, TN passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at home after an extended illness.  He was a native of Wayne County,TN,retired from Murray Ohio after 30 years,and of the Christian faith. He also was an electrician and carpenter where he spent many hours working in the community. Don was "Paw" to his loving family and many close friends and he will be missed desperately.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm Greg Morris, Craig Mason, & Gene Kelley will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Wife of 53 years-               Janie Phillips                                          Iron City, TN

Daughter-                         Sharon Brewer (Jonathan Huntley)      Loretto, TN

Grandson-                        Tristen Brewer (Shianna)                       Central, AL

Great Grandson-            Jaxon Brewer

Sister-                              Elaine Pennington                                     Iron City, TN

Brother in laws, Sister in laws, Nieces, & Nephews

Preceded in death by:

Infant Daughter- Donna Jane Phillips

Parents- Marvin & Lillie Russ Phillips

Brothers- Carl, Larry, Frank, Delmer, & Joe Phillips

Sisters- Aliene Gamble, Effie Atwell, Nadine Kelley & Infant June Phillips

     

     

