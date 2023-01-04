Donald Mack Phillips , age 78 of Iron City, TN passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at home after an extended illness. He was a native of Wayne County,TN,retired from Murray Ohio after 30 years,and of the Christian faith. He also was an electrician and carpenter where he spent many hours working in the community. Don was "Paw" to his loving family and many close friends and he will be missed desperately. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Greg Morris, Craig Mason, & Gene Kelley will be officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife of 53 years- Janie Phillips Iron City, TN
Daughter- Sharon Brewer (Jonathan Huntley) Loretto, TN
Grandson- Tristen Brewer (Shianna) Central, AL
Great Grandson- Jaxon Brewer
Sister- Elaine Pennington Iron City, TN
Brother in laws, Sister in laws, Nieces, & Nephews
Preceded in death by:
Infant Daughter- Donna Jane Phillips
Parents- Marvin & Lillie Russ Phillips
Brothers- Carl, Larry, Frank, Delmer, & Joe Phillips
Sisters- Aliene Gamble, Effie Atwell, Nadine Kelley & Infant June Phillips
