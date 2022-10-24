Donald Patrick Sprouse of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, at Maury Regional Hospital. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on March 17th, 1962 and was 60 years old.
Donnie loved spending time with his family and working with his brothers. He loved fishing and going to yard sales. He had a wonderful sense of humor that he shared with his family and friends.
The visitation will be 4:00 to 7:00 Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 11:00am Thursday, October 27, 2022, in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Herbert and Virgie Ruth Goats Sprouse along with his brother Larry Sprouse.
He is survived by,
His wife Lisa Scroggins of Pulaski, TN.
Son Steven (Lacy) Scroggins of Fayetteville, TN.
Daughter Amanda (John) Daughtry of Lawrenceburg, TN.
Brother Ronnie (Faye) Sprouse of Lewisburg, TN.
Brother Quintin (Sherry) Sprouse of Columbia, TN.
Brother, Randy (Joyce) Sprouse of Mt. Pleasant, TN.
Brother, Jackie (Gaye) Sprouse of Columbia, TN.
Sister Debbie Sprouse of Arizona.
Sister Teresa Hargrove of Pulaski, TN.
Sister-in-law Joan Sprouse of Athens, AL.
Grandchildren, Brady Scroggins, Hannah Scroggins, Jackson Scroggins, Carter McAllister, and Hunter Daughtry.
Best friends, John and Bobby Claud Englett of Pulaski, TN.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements for Donald Patrick Sprouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.