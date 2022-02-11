Donald Rex Caperton, age 83, of Westpoint, TN passed away Wednesday, February 09, 2022, at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was a native of Wayne County, TN, and a retired machinist from TVA. He was also a member of Mimosa Lodge No. 542, Collinwood American Legion Post 254, and Bethlehem Baptist Church. Mr. Caperton served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Gladys Nelson Caperton; two brothers, Billy Joe Caperton and Jack Caperton; two sisters, Nelle Gillespie and Carlene Story; and two children, Donna Sutton and Randy Ferguson.
He is survived by one daughter, Diann Warden of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Ruth Dobbs of Ethridge, TN; six grandchildren, Carrie Osborn, Blake Thompson, Kristin Makara, Britney Vitulli, Zach Ferguson, and Cody Ferguson; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Sunday, February 13, 2022, with Jerry Robbins officiating. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Wayne County, TN with full military honors. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.