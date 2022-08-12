Donald Steven Cone, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Medical Center on Sunday August 7th, 2022 surrounded by family and friends.
Steve was born in Madison, TN on October 31st, 1951, the third son of his loving parents Doug and Jean Cone. Steve grew up in Lawrenceburg, TN and was a standout in sports early on, making All-Central Tennessee Conference offensive unit in 1970. He made his family proud when he was recruited as offensive lineman at the University of Tennessee Knoxville, where he also obtained a Bachelors degree in recreation. He had an extensive career in transportation, retiring as owner of Transouth Logistics. Steve always lived life to the fullest. He loved watching sports of all kinds, playing golf, and he always made sure everyone had a good time. He never met a stranger and was loved by many. He was especially adored by his children and grandchildren. Pawpaw cherished his grandchildren and never missed a ballgame, cheer event, or dance competition. He loved being with his family and friends and it was easy to feel loved when you were around him.
Steve is survived by his wife, best friend, and childhood sweetheart, Donna Cheatwood Cone, his children Shane Cone (Christy) and Suzanne Cone Wendell (Austin); and his grandchildren Caleb Cone (Kassity), Maddie Cone, Mary Ella Wendell, and Emmaline Wendell, his brothers and sisters Jim Cone (Diane), Mike Cone (Marion), Jeannie Cone Knott (Greg), Julie Cone Mink (Tom), Marty Cone (Jennifer), Jay Cheatwood (Carole), sister in law, Betsy Hale Cheatwood and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Douglas Cone, Jean Gilliam Cone, Barbara Plunkett Cheatwood and Herbert Hoover Cheatwood. Brother in law, Herbert Jackson “Jackie” Cheatwood
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm for the family and 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm for friends on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The memorial service will begin at 7:00 pm with Jeff Vanlandingham officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Jude’s or Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
